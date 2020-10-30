20 Under 40: Amanda Stack's service includes elderly, youth, and pets

“Brook and I were talking about it, and she said, ‘Somebody should do this,” So Triumphant Living was born. We do court-appointed guardianships, conservatorship services. We will also act in the role of an administrator of an estate if there’s not a family member to step into that position.”

Trent, who nominated Stack for 20 Under 40 recognition and is a past honoree herself, explained, “Amanda noticed that many seniors did not have family members who were able to help with balancing checkbooks, deciding on assisted living care or advocating for them at the doctor’s office. The current system left a ‘gap’ for seniors who needed assistance, during their most vulnerable time in their lives, if they had too many assets to qualify for county assistance but too few assets to qualify for a bank’s trust department to assist.”

In the role of a conservator at Triumphant, Stack said, “We’ll handle monthly bills, investments,” and take care of rental property. “We also do all the fee applications to Medicaid, to their insurance companies, things like that. And that was a bit of a shock, as far as the hoops individuals have to jump through to get Medicaid.”