20 Under 40: Amanda Stack's service includes elderly, youth, and pets

CEDAR FALLS – Amanda Stack is an emerging young leader whose service spans generations of people and extends to their furry friends.
Stack, office manager and legal assistant at the Trent Law Firm in Cedar Falls. She founded Triumphant Living, a separate nonprofit organization helping seniors with a variety of services, from balancing checkbooks, to helping them make decisions about assisted living, or to accompany them to medical appointments.
“I grew up in Waverly, graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School. After living in Colorado for a time, she returned to the area and received a degree in business administration from Upper Iowa University. She also started a family; she and her husband Jake, a sales supervisor for Mediacom, have two sons, ages 12 and 2.
After dabbling in a business venture and working at a local bank, she took a job with a law firm where she met attorney Brook Trent, eventually following Trent as she opened her own law firm, serving as Trent’s firm’s operations manager and legal assistant.
“We’ve been together for about eight years now, and she’s really been able to help me kind of flourish in my roles,” Stack said. “I’m learning so much more from her and from the legal side. So I think I’ve found my spot there.”
Stack also focused on community involvement, particularly with her elder son working his way through the school system and involved in baseball and football. “I wanted to make sure I was at least putting in the effort to be a part of the community,” she said, in addition to interacting with other families in sporting events and school activities.
Shealso joined the Cedar Bend Humane Society board of directors and serves on its personnel governance and development committees.
“Pets, animals have really been a passion of mine,” she said. “I have three dogs and a cat myself , so I thought Cedar Bend was a good place for me to start interacting in the community. They’re really doing great things out there” returning more than 370 animals to their owners last year, with an adoption rate of more than 85 percent. “They’re a huge asset to the community. It’s a great opportunity for me to save the animals.”
Her involvement in another nonprofit, Triumphant Living, allows her to fill what she sees as a void in preserving senior citizens’ quality of life.
“The idea came from my work in the legal field,” she said. “We handle guardianships and conservatorships for individuals through the court system, essentially where another individual would step in to handle someone’s daily needs as well as finances. And I noticed we were having elderly individuals come to us, wanting to help their elderly family members, and having a bit of an issue with competency moving forward.
“And a lot of people I have come across don’t have family members or friends to step into those roles to help them with their finances,” she said, “or help them with their daily needs or their health care needs.
“Brook and I were talking about it, and she said, ‘Somebody should do this,” So Triumphant Living was born. We do court-appointed guardianships, conservatorship services. We will also act in the role of an administrator of an estate if there’s not a family member to step into that position.”
Trent, who nominated Stack for 20 Under 40 recognition and is a past honoree herself, explained, “Amanda noticed that many seniors did not have family members who were able to help with balancing checkbooks, deciding on assisted living care or advocating for them at the doctor’s office. The current system left a ‘gap’ for seniors who needed assistance, during their most vulnerable time in their lives, if they had too many assets to qualify for county assistance but too few assets to qualify for a bank’s trust department to assist.”
In the role of a conservator at Triumphant, Stack said, “We’ll handle monthly bills, investments,” and take care of rental property. “We also do all the fee applications to Medicaid, to their insurance companies, things like that. And that was a bit of a shock, as far as the hoops individuals have to jump through to get Medicaid.”
“Amanda has worked tirelessly to help many as a conservator or guardian,” Trent said. “This includes helping seniors with moving into care facilities that fit their needs; helping stop financial exploitation of seniors from misguided relatives; and even sitting with seniors with out family during the final moments of their lives.”
“We want to be their pseudo family, just step into that role to help out,” Stack said. The COVID pandemic has posed a challenge with clients living in nursing homes where access is restricted fo health reasons. “We’ve had to kind of pull back with us going in but we are staying in regular communication with them to make sure our clients are taken care of and they’re getting the care they need.
“I think it really gives me a sense of being able to help someone,” Stack said. “My motivation is, these individuals don’t have anyone. And if we weren’t there, there probably wouldn’t have anybody looking out for them.”
Stack’s also involved in booster work and fundraising for her son’s sports activites at Peet Junior High School, particularly in baseball and football. She was recently appointed to the board of the Cedar Falls Schools Foundation. She also has volunteered through the Iowa Child Advocacy board to be a volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocate to work with children in need of assistance due to neglect or abuse.
Theres a thread through her activities. “In every role I’m dealing with, the community is so important. That’s the thread that binds them all together. I feel like it’s something that’s really helping our area and improving life not only for our adults, children but also our pets.”
