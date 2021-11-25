2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $99,900

This two bedroom home features a newly remodeled kitchen and bath, along with many other updates. Stainless steel appliances, including a built-in microwave and a dishwasher, accent the beautiful new cabinets. The formal dining, large living room, and 3 seasons porch provide ample space for entertaining, and the loft area upstairs leaves room for further expansion or wide open storage space. From the walk-out basement, you will access the fenced-in backyard and two stall detached garage. Easy access to highway 218 and all of the major shopping areas make for an ideal location. Schedule your showing today!