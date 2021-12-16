Great home for a first time buyer. Two bedrooms and one bathroom on the main level as well as a large living room. Enjoy the kitchen and separate dining area. Imagine the possibilities that abound in the spotless 752 square feet of basement. The three quarter attic provides even more space to personalize and make this house your home. The back yard provides plenty of area to spread out and entertain and the fenced in yard includes a gate that opens up to Liberty Park. Many recent updates including new garage door, air conditioner, furnace, dining room flooring and much more. Act fast before it's to late!
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $97,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nathan Marting, who has led Jesup Community Schools since 2009, resigned following a special meeting Friday.
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing three girls.
Logun Ray Buckley
The death of a county supervisor's husband by suicide prompted one supervisor to offer condolences, while another suggested the supervisor should have been "watching for that."
December 10, 2021-January 30, 1968
WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for killing a woman following a fight in November 2020.
January 10, 1990-December 5, 2021
One person has been arrested in connection with a domestic stabbing from the weekend
As you make your way through the soda aisle, you may notice a lot less of the word "diet" than you used to. Here's why.
Police received a report of threats against East High School, West High and Cedar Falls High on a social media platform on Tuesday