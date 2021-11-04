 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $97,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $97,000

This updated home located across the street from Irving Elementary School. Updates include new kitchen, bath, windows, flooring, main floor laundry and ceiling fans. The porch is a great space for coffee in the mornings or winding down in the evening. The 2 bedrooms are spacious enough for queen beds. The basement although unfinished is great storage and could be a great room for family. The two stall detached garage with alley access is attached to the backyard with a fenced in yard. There is a front deck and in the backyard a patio.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News