2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $95,000

  • Updated
This charming ranch home is located in a great neighborhood. With a new roof in 2021, new water heater in 2020 and updated windows this home is ready for you. The fenced in back yard and fire pit are perfect for these fall evenings.

