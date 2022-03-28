2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $94,900

Welcome home! This charming home is sure to impress with its updated flooring, great layout, and cozy feel. The front porch welcomes you as it offers great space for spending time outdoors. Heading inside, the main floor offers a perfect open design with a beautiful entry and drop zone area followed by a spacious living area and dining room. With multiple windows, there is plenty of natural light flooding this space. The updated full bathroom is just off the living area, for added convenience. The kitchen is exceptional with nice appliances, white cabinetry, and plenty of storage space. Additionally, a back pantry adds a lot to the area. The upper level is perfect; with two bedrooms or the perfect place for the master bedroom with a sitting room. The lower level includes additional storage space, a laundry area as well as a non conforming third bedroom. With a fenced in rear yard, single stall garage and a new furnace, this one is so great to call home! Schedule your showing today!