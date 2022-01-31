Great home for a first time buyer. Two bedrooms and one bathroom on the main level as well as a large living room. Enjoy the kitchen and separate dining area. Imagine the possibilities that abound in the spotless 752 square feet of basement. The three quarter attic provides even more space to personalize and make this house your home. The back yard provides plenty of area to spread out and entertain and the fenced in yard includes a gate that opens up to Liberty Park. Many recent updates including new garage door, air conditioner, furnace, dining room flooring and much more. Act fast before it's to late!
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $90,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The retired football stars were filming scenes for about four hours at the local grocery store for an upcoming episode of “Peyton's Places."
Police found more than 30 spent shell casings of different calibers.
Officers found multiple ounces of cocaine inside the vehicle.
An Iowa-licensed physician who has questioned the use of vaccines and face masks in fighting COVID-19 says that each day she treats up to 40 p…
A Cedar Falls man has been sentenced to almost three decades in prison for child porn charges.
An overnight fire devastated a Waterloo church Thursday.
Prosecutors: “The defendant never looked for his wife because he knew she was never missing."
CEDAR FALLS -- The current Cedar Falls High School building at 1015 South Division Street has been in place for 68 years now and will reach th…
Under Iowa law, choice discussed behind closed doors doesn't yet need to be revealed, but will be early next week if candidate accepts position.
The RAGBRAI 2022 route will roll through north Iowa this year.