 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $89,900

2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $89,900

Great Investment opportunity! Beautiful hardwood floors, large living room, 2 main floor bedrooms, updated bathroom and eat-in kitchen! The backyard is completely fenced and has parking for 2 cars off the alley. Great storage in the lower level! Current tenants would love to stay...

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News