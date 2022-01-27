2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $89,900

Cute as can be!! take a look at this cute and charming home in a great central location!! As you enter this home you step in to a nice entryway that opens to the living room!! Just off the living room is a separate dining room that leads to a nice sized kitchen. The full main floor bathroom is conveniently located off the kitchen. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms and the lower level is partially finished as well. Enjoy the back porch/mud area and take advantage of an oversized two stall detached garage as well as a shed. Take a look at this great home today!!!