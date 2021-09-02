Check out this well maintained two story home with oversized 2 stall garage! Step right into this great home and enjoy a spacious living room that opens to a good sized dining area. Just off the dining area is the updated kitchen with new cabinets and new countertops! Also, off the dining area is a wonderful covered deck perfect for relaxing and overlooking the back yard. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom! Outside you will find the covered porch, nice backyard and a oversized two stall garage off the alley. Updates include: kitchen, siding, windows and roof. Check it out today!
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $89,500
