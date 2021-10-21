 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $89,000

Great 2 bedroom home ready for new owner. This home features updated beautiful new kitchen, newer flooring throughout, new kitchen appliances that stay, main floor laundry ~ washer\dryer new in 2021, easy entry as step out front is low, nice sized living room, rear patio, rear shed and garage was converted to a man cave\she shed\workshop area. Average utilities $183.00..

