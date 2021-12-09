Great investment opportunity or owner occupied character home!! This bungalow offers over 1,000 finished square feet. The front porch has great natural light for morning coffee or has opportunity to be used as a bonus room. Enjoy the spacious living room with hardwood floors. Hardwood floors flow into the dining area and in the hallway to the bedrooms. The cozy kitchen has all the necessities and offers built-in storage for pantry items. No complaints about the large bathroom. Two generous sized bedrooms finish the main floor. Downstairs find unfinished storage and laundry area. Exterior amenities include a 1 stall detached garage and fenced in yard. Call today for your private showing!!!!
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $87,900
