Cozy and comfortable! Entering this cute home, you are greeted with the warm and inviting living space that opens nicely to the eat-in kitchen. The kitchen space is nicely appointed with espresso cabinetry, tile backsplash and neutral flooring. From the living room and flowing into the hallway, which connects to the two main floor bedrooms, are beautiful hardwood floors. You will find soft, cozy carpeting in both of the spacious bedrooms. The bathroom is sure to please with its updated style, newer appliances and a fresh, clean look. Continuing into the lower level is the great family room plus a bonus room that could be used for an exercise room, hobby room or additional storage. Exterior amenities include a great porch to enjoy your morning cup of coffee and a detached single stall garage. Look no further, schedule your showing today!
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $87,500
