2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $85,000

Convenient and cute! The 2BR, 1 bath home is located in a nice, residential neighborhood not far from Waterloo West High School and Covenant Hospital. Newer siding, roof, furnace/AC, and handicapped accessible bathroom remodel, make this home a great deal! Not to mention the newer aluminum ramp on the backside of the driveway- which is included in this great price! Appliances are also included, making this move-in ready for the new school year.

