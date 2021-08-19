Convenient and cute! The 2BR, 1 bath home is located in a nice, residential neighborhood not far from Waterloo West High School and Covenant Hospital. Newer siding, roof, furnace/AC, and handicapped accessible bathroom remodel, make this home a great deal! Not to mention the newer aluminum ramp on the backside of the driveway- which is included in this great price! Appliances are also included, making this move-in ready for the new school year.
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $85,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — As the bus carried the New York Yankees through the cornfields blanketing this serene, rolling farmland of northeast I…
- Updated
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — At about 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon, you might have had a hard time convincing Aaron Judge that he wasn’t in heaven.
- Updated
"I presently have staff who work overtime every other day, multiple shifts per week," Thompson wrote. "They are tired. They are overworked. ... We've reached the breaking point."
- Updated
WATERLOO — A Cedar Falls man has been arrested after police found drugs and a handgun during a traffic stop in Waterloo over the weekend.
- Updated
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend Monday night.
- Updated
The issue of trying to find ways to move Waterloo's longtime adult entertainment businesses from downtown -- two strip clubs, Flirts and Risqué, and an adult theater on East Fourth Street -- has come up in the past.
- Updated
WATERLOO – A second Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly using a wallet found at a Davenport casino to set up a bank account and go on…
- Updated
“Amber was very strong-willed and very friendly. If she put her mind to something, she’d do it. This is what she wanted to do, and I’m very proud that she would choose to do this."
- Updated
"The evening of my mom’s funeral, the sweet corn picking crew was in the field picking and sorting sweet corn with my 91-year-dad driving the tractor pulling the sweet corn wagon."
- Updated
A Wisconsin man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a pickup from Cedar Falls and crashing it into a house.