2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $84,900

Fall in love with this cute and cozy two bedroom home in Waterloo! Great updates and a comforting design make this the perfect place to call home! The main level features a fantastic living area, a connecting dining room with lots of natural lighting, and a great sized kitchen with modern appliances and fresh white cabinetry. Two bedrooms, a tiled bathroom, and a mudroom entrance from the rear of the home, complete the main level. The unfinished lower level is a great space for a potential second living area and for storage. On the exterior you will find a deck, a single stall detached garage and an additional space for off street parking. This incredible home with updated windows, vinyl siding and a fresh, neutral interior is a great place to call home! Don’t miss this opportunity!