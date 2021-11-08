Great 2 bedroom home ready for new owner. This home features updated beautiful new kitchen, newer flooring throughout, new kitchen appliances that stay, main floor laundry - washer/dryer new in 2021, easy entry as step out front is low, nice sized living room, rear patio, rear shed and garage was converted to a man cave/she shed/workshop area. Average utilities $183.00.
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $84,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Are Deere & Co. and the UAW at an impasse in labor negotiations? It depends on who you ask.
WATERLOO – Trudy Weichers had a decision to make: Sofi or Sadie.
Three of the four races were won by Black candidates, meaning along with current Ward 4 councilor Jerome Amos, the council is majority Black for the first time in history, as well as being lead by a Black mayor.
Waterloo detectives obtained records showing he obtained $4,997 from one metal recycling center between February and August
71% of Waterloo union members vote no, 55% reject proposal overall
Deere and Co. says its latest offer rejected by the UAW on Tuesday is the company's "last, best, and final offer."
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly beating a woman and sexually assaulting her.
December 7, 2019-November 2, 2021
Investigators found the incident was captured on the business’s security camera, according to court records.
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend at their home Thursday night.