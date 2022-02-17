 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $83,000

Great first time home Buyer or Investor! 2 bedroom 1 story home located 1/2 blocks off Falls Ave. Unfinished basement, newer mechanical's, single garage! Older replacement windows and Maintenance free siding that can be painted! Has been a rental for several years

