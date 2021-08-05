 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $79,900

Great starter home or investment opportunity that is ready to go with a long term tenant that would like to stay. Tenant pays all utilities and takes care of lawn and snow. Current rent is $400/month. Newer carpet, hot water heater, and furnace. 2 bedrooms with a spacious living room. All appliances are included, except tenant's air conditioner. Large fenced in backyard for that new pet that you've always have wanted. Call your favorite agent today for your private showing. Listing agent is related to the seller.

