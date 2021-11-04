 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $79,900

2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $79,900

Cozy ranch home ready for a new owner to make it their own. New roof and gutters last year. New front and rear steps this year. Updated windows, 200 amp electric, and sump pump with battery backup. There are hard wood floors under the carpet upstairs and an egress window in the basement for a possible 3rd bedroom. Basement bracing is guaranteed with a transferable warranty.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News