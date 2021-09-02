 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $77,900

  • Updated
Why rent when you can buy? Clean, affordable 2 bedroom bungalow with fresh paint inside and out. Main level laundry Shingles in 2020, updated furnace, double garage with attached screened porch. Check it out today.

