2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $74,900

Cute as can be! Move right into this sweet home with a cheerful kitchen that includes space for eat-in dining. The living room is lovely featuring featuring cove ceilings and views of the wooded land behind. Both bedrooms are comfortable in size and the updated bath is an added plus. The basement has plenty of storage & and lots of windows. Outside, the fenced in yard is fantastic and side yard is huge. It feels like you're more outside of town then in. Mechanicals all new since 2008/2009, upgraded 100 amp service, and appliances to remain.

