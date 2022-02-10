 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $74,000

2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $74,000

Wonderful opportunity to own some classic character. Original woodwork present. Large living room with fireplace, formal dining space. Gorgeous built-ins. Offered AS-is through hudhomestore.com case # 161-228180 All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Preapproval letter required during bid placement. $1000 earnest upon accepted offer..

