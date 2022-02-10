Wonderful opportunity to own some classic character. Original woodwork present. Large living room with fireplace, formal dining space. Gorgeous built-ins. Offered AS-is through hudhomestore.com case # 161-228180 All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Preapproval letter required during bid placement. $1000 earnest upon accepted offer..
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $74,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mason City men charged in early Sunday shooting near the intersection of College and West 22nd streets.
CEDAR FALLS – Police have identified a Clear Lake man as the person killed in a Sunday morning shooting on College Hill.
DENVER – Stacy and Justin Douglas were happy campers when they purchased two iconic Airstreams.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is evicting park rangers from government-owned houses in George Wyth and 22 other state parks because it doesn’t want to pay up to $1 million on repairs.
A Waterloo man has died when his van and a semi collided in Bremer County on Tuesday morning.
The alleged shooter dropped his cell phone at the scene and later went to police in an attempt to retrieve it.
26-year-old charged with gun possession, assault of officer for Friday night incident in 200 block of Brookeridge Drive.
DES MOINES — Eight Iowa school districts including Waterloo and Denver are violating a judicial order by not reinstating face mask requirement…
Incident at Broadway and Dawson streets leads to charge for 23-year-old man who fled the scene.
Imagine if you’d been charged $26 per roll during the great toilet paper shortage in the pandemic’s early days. Imagine the public outcry.