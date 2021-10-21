2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $70,000

This nice cozy two bedroom one bath home has got brand new flooring through out the home, a new paint job, the kitchen has been lined out with brand new self closing cabinets new sink and faucet that are not installed as we are patiently awaiting for them to come in. The basement plays host to your laundry room and has a room for a play area for the kids or a mancave, sheshed or another unconforming bedroom. But then at the end of the day you can relax on the back deck and watch the sun go down. Come and take a peak of where you could find yourself living for the next several years.