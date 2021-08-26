Located just a few blocks from Lincoln Elementary, this house could make a great rental or a nice home, with a little love. The house has nice curb appeal on a corner lot, with plenty of off street parking, and a backyard patio. On the main floor you will find the kitchen, and off that a sizeable dining room. The main also features a good sized living room, two bedrooms, and a full bath. Upstairs there is finished bonus space that could be a play area, office, or possibly another bedroom. The basement is freshly painted and provides ample storage space and laundry area. The furnace and water heater were both replaced in 2017. Set up a time to see it in person.
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $67,500
