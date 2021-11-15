 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $64,900

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $64,900

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 11/14/21 FROM 1:00-2:30 PM. This nice cozy two bedroom one bath home has got brand new flooring through out the home, a new paint job, the kitchen has been lined out with brand new self closing cabinets new sink and faucet. The basement plays host to your laundry room and has a room for a play area for the kids or a mancave, sheshed or another unconforming bedroom. But then at the end of the day you can relax on the back deck and watch the sun go down. Come and take a peak of where you could find yourself living for the next several years.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deere, UAW reach third tentative agreement

Deere, UAW reach third tentative agreement

Deere & Co. and the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America have reached their third tentative agreement, according to a release from Brian Rothenberg, spokesperson for the UAW.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News