2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $64,900

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 11/14/21 FROM 1:00-2:30 PM. This nice cozy two bedroom one bath home has got brand new flooring through out the home, a new paint job, the kitchen has been lined out with brand new self closing cabinets new sink and faucet. The basement plays host to your laundry room and has a room for a play area for the kids or a mancave, sheshed or another unconforming bedroom. But then at the end of the day you can relax on the back deck and watch the sun go down. Come and take a peak of where you could find yourself living for the next several years.