2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $56,900

2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $56,900

Don't miss this turn of the century craftsman bungalow set on 2 lots! Enchanting with it's original woodwork and built-ins, this can be a great opportunity for equity building. Garage w/workshop and additional off street parking. Large secluded deck. Offered AS IS but oh boy wait until you see what it can be!

