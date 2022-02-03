2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $56,000

Investor, flip or economical summer home when its to hot to be in your winter home down South or West. Convenient easy living in this 2 Bedroom 3rd floor condo located close to Crossroads! 6 units in the building. Priced at $56,000. $16,000 below what the owner paid in 2007. Because of the current condition and deferred maintenance will tell you why we are priced to get it sold! Living room fireplace patio doors to a deck. It has its own stackable washer and dryer. Single garage Be ready when you take a look the property that it has not been cleaned or picked up because of health and Inclement weather! Swimming pool is not operable and may be filled in! The owners of 4 of the 6 units are reserved Buyers and there will be no coop fee if they purchase the property.