Investor, flip or economical summer home when its to hot to be in your winter home down South or West. Convenient easy living in this 2 Bedroom 3rd floor condo located close to Crossroads! 6 units in the building. Priced at $56,000. $16,000 below what the owner paid in 2007. Because of the current condition and deferred maintenance will tell you why we are priced to get it sold! Living room fireplace patio doors to a deck. It has its own stackable washer and dryer. Single garage Be ready when you take a look the property that it has not been cleaned or picked up because of health and Inclement weather! Swimming pool is not operable and may be filled in! The owners of 4 of the 6 units are reserved Buyers and there will be no coop fee if they purchase the property.
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $56,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A bystander came to the officer’s assistance
WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman who bought guns that were later linked to two shootings and whose car was found stuck in a snowbank after a third …
Neighbors reported hearing gunfire at about 12:05 a.m. Saturday, and officers located the damage.
An overnight fire devastated a Waterloo church Thursday.
Every spring, Expo Alternative Learning Center in Waterloo erupts in celebration. For many high schools, graduation is serious. At Expo, it is…
Prosecutors have dropped weapons charges against a Waterloo man accused of tossing a handgun from a vehicle following a fatal 2018 shooting.
Under Iowa law, choice discussed behind closed doors doesn't yet need to be revealed, but will be early next week if candidate accepts position.
CLIVE — A Waterloo man has won a $30,000 lottery prize.
Officers found multiple ounces of cocaine inside the vehicle.
The RAGBRAI 2022 route will roll through north Iowa this year.