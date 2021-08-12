 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $52,500

2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $52,500

2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $52,500

Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath house with tons of updates! New flooring, new walls, new plumbing, new electrical, new windows and an updated bathroom. Roof new in 2015, AC in 2018 and large lot. Nothing to do here! Great little starter home or one for an investor!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News