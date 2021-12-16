 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $49,500

  • Updated
Investors or owner occupant! Not to far from Tyson, other Close by companies. 2 Bedroom, nice kitchen with eat in area. Full unfinished basement. Double garage. House and garage both need roof repair. Tenant with small children would like & appreciate 24 hour notice.

