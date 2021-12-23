Who is after a 2 bedroom home with a nice 2 stall garage under $50k? This may be for you. Located in Waterloo towards Evansdale this home has a full, unfinished basement, one bedroom on main floor, and dormer bedroom upstairs. Front porch and large living room wrap it up. Would also be great rental with income potential. Furnace and some piping new 7/2021
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $48,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
"There's nothing like this in the Cedar Valley," he said. "I thought this would be something different."
March 29, 2007-December 14, 2021
Three people have been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from a Cedar Falls clothing store and leading authorities on a 100 mph chase
Police found only one gun at his house.
Dustin William Mudderman “Mudd”
WATERLOO – Authorities continue to look for a teenage detainee wanted for attempted murder who escaped in Waterloo as he was being transported…
In August 2020, he was arrested in the Twin Cities during a riot that was sparked by a suicide that people mistook for a police shooting
Social media accusations have surfaced of Wahlert students yelling racist and vulgar taunts at Waterloo athletes during Tuesday game in Dubuque.
A Waterloo woman has been sentenced to probation in connection with a straw-man gun purchase that ended with a preschooler shooting themselves.
Between April and July 2021, she allegedly forged more than 34 business checks totaling over $10,000, some of the payments going to her mortgage company.