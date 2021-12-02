 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $44,900

2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $44,900

Step inside this 2 story home. Main floor offers drop zone area, spacious living room, formal dining area, good size kitchen and enclosed back porch. Upper level has 2 good size bedrooms with enormous closet space and bath room. Lower level has laundry area and unfinished. Outside has cute front porch, large yard and detached double garage. Roof is only 6 years old and Furnace, CA, Front Door and Windows were all replaced in 2021. Great investment or first time home buyer!!!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News