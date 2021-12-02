Step inside this 2 story home. Main floor offers drop zone area, spacious living room, formal dining area, good size kitchen and enclosed back porch. Upper level has 2 good size bedrooms with enormous closet space and bath room. Lower level has laundry area and unfinished. Outside has cute front porch, large yard and detached double garage. Roof is only 6 years old and Furnace, CA, Front Door and Windows were all replaced in 2021. Great investment or first time home buyer!!!!
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $44,900
