2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $424,900

  Updated
Quality surrounds you in this incredible condo! You’ll love this stunning residence, packed with custom upgrades and amenities! With a convenient location in Waterloo, this condo packs a brilliant layout with quality features all around! Step inside and enjoy an open layout drenched in bright light. You’ll immediately notice the spacious kitchen with great flooring, top appliances, and white cabinets giving this kitchen a great look. Tile backsplash, shelving, and high quality light fixtures over a spacious island with bar seating, add the perfect touch. This space transitions nicely into a dining area overlooking the living room, ideal for hosting guests. A double sliding glass door to the back deck, combined with tons of space to relax, makes this living room an exceptional one! The huge master bedroom and master ensuite boasts an amazing amount of space, as well as a fantastic walk-in closet and walk-in tile shower. An additional bedroom/office, half bath, and garage entry with laundry, add great value to this main level. The lower level features an expansive second living area, a newly finished full bath, and lots of storage space. There is amazing potential for added value with two additional framed up bedrooms, ready to finish. Outside, a great deck overlooking the backyard and an attached two stall garage complete this incredible home! You won’t want to miss out on this amazing opportunity! Schedule a tour today!

