Who is after a 2 bedroom home with a nice 2 stall garage under $50k? This may be for you. Located in Waterloo towards Evansdale this home has a full, unfinished basement, one bedroom on main floor, and dormer bedroom upstairs. Front porch and large living room wrap it up. Would also be great rental with income potential. Furnace and some piping new 7/2021
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $42,000
