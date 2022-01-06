 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $42,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $42,000

Who is after a 2 bedroom home with a nice 2 stall garage under $50k? This may be for you. Located in Waterloo towards Evansdale this home has a full, unfinished basement, one bedroom on main floor, and dormer bedroom upstairs. Front porch and large living room wrap it up. Would also be great rental with income potential. Furnace and some piping new 7/2021

View More

0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News