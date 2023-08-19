This brand-new construction home boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with an open-concept design that creates an inviting ambiance, seamlessly connecting the living area, dining space, and kitchen. With high-end finishes throughout, the kitchen features sleek countertops and GE stainless steel appliances, and Moen fixtures, making it a culinary haven. Relax in the master suite with a private bathroom, offering a serene retreat. An additional bedroom and bathroom provide versatility for guests or a home office. The 3-stall garage ensures ample space for vehicles and storage. The unfinished basement presents endless possibilities for customization - envision a personalized gym, entertainment area, or studio. Plumbing for a 3/4 bathroom and wet bar are roughed in making expansion quick and easy. The standout feature? This home qualifies for a 3-Year 100% Tax Abatement, ensuring remarkable financial benefits. Nestled in a sought-after location near schools, parks, and amenities, this home harmonizes modern luxury and a great investment. Seize the opportunity for comfortable living and long-term savings today.