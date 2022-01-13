2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $36,800

Great income property, currently rented for 595.00 per month. This property being sold in conjunction with 4 other properties.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Great income property, currently rented for 595.00 per month. This property being sold in conjunction with 4 other properties.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Police continue to investigate a weekend shooting that claimed the life of a young Waterloo man.
A veterinarian who was called to investigate found that water dishes were “bone dry” and some of the feeders were empty
WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man has won a $30,000 lottery prize.
Police responded to shooting in progress just before 10 p.m. at 508 Broadway St.
A second person has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Cedar Falls mobile home park
Dunkerton School employees received 'hero pay' while Waterloo, Cedar Falls districts have announced more tailored plans for staff payments with ESSER dollars.
"So now I want to flourish: I want to build a brand and become better. ... I'm super excited to be back."
A third person has now been arrested in a September robbery at a mobile home park that ended with the victim getting shot
It is a perfect storm.
A Farley man has been found guilty of sexually abusing a University of Northern Iowa student while he was visiting friends in Cedar Falls in August 2018.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.