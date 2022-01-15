Skogman Homes is now introducing their new line of Twin Homes. Located in the highly desirable Lincolnshire Addition, the new 'Ashley' twin home offers a spacious open concept arrangement. Two bedrooms on the main level, including a large master bedroom, walk in bathroom and closet, this floor plan is perfect for right sizers, or young families!! The basement is full of potential for you to make it exactly how you want!! These homes will be finished with luxury flooring, premier cabinetry, and quartz countertops. Waterloo's 100%, 3-Year Tax Abatement makes this home available to you at an unbeatable price!! *Price subject to change based on selections*..
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $316,427
