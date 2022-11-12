 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $314,500

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $314,500

Skogman Homes is now introducing their new line of Twin Homes. Located in the highly desirable Lincolnshire Addition, the new 'Ashley' twin home offers a spacious open concept arrangement. Two bedrooms on the main level, including a large master bedroom, walk in bathroom and closet, this floor plan is perfect for right sizers, or young families! The basement is full of potential for you to make it exactly how you want! These homes will be finished with luxury flooring, premier cabinetry, and quartz countertops. Waterloo's 100%, 3-Year Tax Abatement makes this home available to you at an unbeatable price! *Price subject to change based on selections*

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News