Skogman Homes is now introducing their new line of Twin Homes. Located in the highly desirable Lincolnshire Addition, the new 'Ashley' twin home offers a spacious open concept arrangement. Two bedrooms on the main level, including a large master bedroom, walk in bathroom and closet, this floor plan is perfect for right sizers, or young families! The basement is full of potential for you to make it exactly how you want! These homes will be finished with luxury flooring, premier cabinetry, and quartz countertops. Waterloo's 100%, 3-Year Tax Abatement makes this home available to you at an unbeatable price! *Price subject to change based on selections*
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $312,906
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Polk County judge on Tuesday denied Deere & Co.’s petition to limit picketing activities outside of the company’s Des Moines-area facilities in Ankeny.
A Waterloo man has been arrested after police found meth at his home during a search on Monday.
Residents should turn on their porch light if they are participating in trick-or-treating hours.
A former Evansdale man has been sentence to prison for hallucinogen-fueled foray where he hijacked a biodiesel tanker and sped through town before crashing into a house in August 2020
They allegedly moved her wheelchair away from her and took cash and a pre-paid debit card while the woman screamed for help.
"UAW members mourned the death today of a 56-year-old member of Milan, Illinois, Local 79, who was a 15-year employee at the Milan John Deere Parts Distribution Plant in Moline, Ill.
“Everybody loved that train, not just kids, but the elderly too. It didn’t matter what age you were, it was Christmas, and it was a train.”
Le'Yoni Rose, at 2307 Falls Ave. in Waterloo, is the first in Iowa and only one of a handful in the Midwest that offers the alternative therapy of vaginal steaming.
One person was arrested after he allegedly ran from police who were investigating a weapons report at a downtown club early Sunday morning.
A missing dog was rescued Wednesday afternoon after he became stuck in a storm drain on the Cedar River.