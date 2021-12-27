2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $300,000

IN PACKAGE-NO SHOWING UNLESS OFFER-ZONING R-4
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The owner of Waterloo's casino will start flying gamblers and vacationers directly from Waterloo to its other casinos, starting with a flight to Nevada in January.
March 29, 2007-December 14, 2021
Social media accusations surfaced of Wahlert students yelling racist taunts at Waterloo athletes during Tuesday game in Dubuque.
WATERLOO – Authorities continue to look for a teenage detainee wanted for attempted murder who escaped in Waterloo as he was being transported…
An Illinois engineer says the creature he saw was fast, athletic and massive, covering a two-lane road in two quick strides.
A Waterloo man has been arrested after he allegedly fired in gun inside a Logan Avenue home and pointed the weapon at a resident while children were present.
Between April and July 2021, she allegedly forged more than 34 business checks totaling over $10,000, some of the payments going to her mortgage company.
Another person has been arrested in the ongoing investigation into the theft of catalytic converters.
After a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost out on a new Audi due to a technicality -- even though she answered the puzzle correctly -- the car company said it would gift her the vehicle instead.
In August 2020, he was arrested in the Twin Cities during a riot that was sparked by a suicide that people mistook for a police shooting
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.