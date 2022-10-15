 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $299,999

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $299,999

Skogman Homes is now introducing their new line of Twin Homes. Located in the highly desirable Lincolnshire Addition, the new 'Ashley' twin home offers a spacious open concept arrangement. Two bedrooms on the main level, including a large master bedroom, walk in bathroom and closet, this floor plan is perfect for right sizers, or young families! The basement is full of potential for you to make it exactly how you want! These homes will be finished with luxury flooring, premier cabinetry, and quartz countertops. Waterloo's 100%, 3-Year Tax Abatement makes this home available to you at an unbeatable price! *Price subject to change based on selections*

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Omega announces layoffs

Omega announces layoffs

WATERLOO — A Waterloo cabinet manufacturer has announced layoffs because of a recent downturn in demand.

Preps to Watch: Oct. 12, 2022

Preps to Watch: Oct. 12, 2022

This week's the Courier honors Jake Peters, Amelia Klenk, Major Westhoff, Natalie See, Ellie Knock, Avery Hogan and Kyle Elliott. 

Bluder doubts injured commit will play again

Bluder doubts injured commit will play again

Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder told the university’s Presidential Committee on Athletics on Thursday that it is unlikely that Hawkeye commit Ava Jones will play basketball again.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News