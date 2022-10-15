New construction two-story twinhomes located in the highly desirable Lincolnshire Addition, the new 'Harrison' twinhome offers a spacious open concept arrangement. This layout offers a large L-Shaped Kitchen, main floor bathrooms, two bedrooms on the second floor, including a large master bedroom, walk-in bathroom and closet, and second floor laundry. This floor plan is perfect for right sizers, or young families! The basement is full of potential for you to make it exactly how you want! These homes will be finished with luxury flooring, premier cabinetry, and quartz countertops. $100 monthly HOA fee covers snow removal and lawn care. Waterloo's 100%, 3-Year Tax Abatement makes this home available to you at an unbeatable price! *Price subject to change based on selections*
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $299,999
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The prognosis is better than it was a week ago, but Northern Iowa punter Cael Loecher is still not out of the woods.
IOWA CITY — Brian Ferentz believes there is only one solution to the offensive issues plaguing the Iowa football team.
WATERLOO — Police are investigating a break-in at a Waterloo restaurant over the weekend.
A plot of rich farmland this week sold for what is believed to be a state record of $26,250 per acre. Bidding took 15-20 minutes.
ORANGEBURG, South Carolina — A 27-year-old Waterloo woman died in a collision in Orangeburg County on Wednesday morning.
WATERLOO — A Waterloo cabinet manufacturer has announced layoffs because of a recent downturn in demand.
This week's the Courier honors Jake Peters, Amelia Klenk, Major Westhoff, Natalie See, Ellie Knock, Avery Hogan and Kyle Elliott.
HAZLETON — A Hazleton woman has been arrested after neighbors found her young son unsupervised outside.
Spark Lot, The Speciality Store, is ready for customers at its new location at 328 E. Fourth St., nestled between Fester’s Pub and Bank Iowa.
Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder told the university’s Presidential Committee on Athletics on Thursday that it is unlikely that Hawkeye commit Ava Jones will play basketball again.