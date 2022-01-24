Heres your chance to build some equity. 2 bedroom home with some nice caricatural features. Formal dining space. Option for family room with kitchen set up; could be made into second unit. Detached two stall garage Needs roof, furnace and water heater for sure. potential foundation block work needed Offered As-is All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $29,999
