2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $29,999

  • Updated
Heres your chance to build some equity. 2 bedroom home with some nice caricatural features. Formal dining space. Option for family room with kitchen set up; could be made into second unit. Detached two stall garage Needs roof, furnace and water heater for sure. potential foundation block work needed Offered As-is All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

