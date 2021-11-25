 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $29,900

Located on a corner lot with a nice backyard, this is a great fixer-upper opportunity. The main floor has a living room, formal dining room, kitchen, and mud room. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms and a full bath. Come see if this is the one you have been looking for.

