2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $239,900

There is nothing more peaceful than a home overlooking a nature filled setting. Situated on a mature tree filled lot with views and access to the Cedar River, this home offers a unique opportunity to experience "waterfront" property in Waterloo. With character, charm and warmth at every turn, you'll love the cabin style feel of the main floor family room with stone fireplace and wait for it....more views!! The kitchen is open to the living room with plenty of space to host family gatherings. Hardwood floors, cove ceilings, and charming accents at every turn make this home one you'll want to kick off your shoes and stay awhile!! If you're looking to add your own touches, the lower level features an additional bathroom and so much finish potential!! Heading outside, the opportunities to enjoy nature are endless. If you're a gardener, the garden shed is the perfect place to prep for Spring. Love to canoe? Enjoy the 2-story shed feature which allows you to pull your canoes right in from the Cedar River. If bonfires are more your thing...the opportunities for those are endless. Love to tinker? Open the back garage door and tinker away with the sound of the river lulling in the background. Wonderful memories fill this home with more memories for the next owners yet to be made!!!