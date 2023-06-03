Stay Tuned! **This is part of our Coming Soon Program: This property is in a "Delayed Showing" status. The date and time a showing may occur is 6/4/23** This condo is better than new! Entering into this beautiful home, the first thing to catch your eye is the great open layout! You will love the kitchen that boasts a large island, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of storage and counter space. The great living space features a gas fireplace and windows that allow natural light to flood the space. Attached is the dining room with access to the covered deck, great for those warm summer nights! Just off this space is the master bedroom. You will love this one! There is plenty of space for a king sized bed! The ensuite boasts plenty of counter space, and a separate shower. Also on the main floor are an additional bedroom, full bathroom, and main floor laundry. The lower level is unfinished, and ready to be made into whatever you can dream of! The exterior features a two-stall, attached garage, mature landscaping, and great curb appeal! Don’t let this one pass you by! Schedule your tour today!