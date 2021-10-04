2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $209,000

Easy Living! You will instantly love this two bedroom two bathroom condominium just off of West Fourth Street in Waterloo Iowa! Stepping inside you will see gorgeous wood floors that flow through the space and the layout allows for an open and extensive feel! Upon entry you will have a walkway that leads to the grand living space! This space comes complete with vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light from the windows, a built-in fireplace and enough room for a dining area! Just off of this space is a sunroom/nook perfect for an office or a formal gathering space! On the flip side you will find the kitchen! This kitchen is fresh and updated and features plenty of cabinetry and a beautiful roof top window! This main level also includes a bedroom with excellent closet space, a full bathroom and the master bedroom! The master bedroom includes a his and hers closet and a private bathroom! This property also includes an attached two car garage and a stunning back patio! Call today to learn more!