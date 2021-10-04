Easy Living! You will instantly love this two bedroom two bathroom condominium just off of West Fourth Street in Waterloo Iowa! Stepping inside you will see gorgeous wood floors that flow through the space and the layout allows for an open and extensive feel! Upon entry you will have a walkway that leads to the grand living space! This space comes complete with vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light from the windows, a built-in fireplace and enough room for a dining area! Just off of this space is a sunroom/nook perfect for an office or a formal gathering space! On the flip side you will find the kitchen! This kitchen is fresh and updated and features plenty of cabinetry and a beautiful roof top window! This main level also includes a bedroom with excellent closet space, a full bathroom and the master bedroom! The master bedroom includes a his and hers closet and a private bathroom! This property also includes an attached two car garage and a stunning back patio! Call today to learn more!
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $209,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Garbage in all areas of the kitchen, a can with cigarette butts, soiled clothing and pajamas were among numerous health violations found.
The pickup truck caught fire following the crash, apparently setting off ammunition inside the vehicle, according to police.
Authorities have released the identity of the Hudson man who perished in a Tuesday morning crash north of town.
WATERLOO — A city councilor running for mayor and the political action committee backing her accused Mayor Quentin Hart of secretly changing t…
The firearm had been reported stolen from Mount Pleasant, police said.
Another person has been arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts in the Waterloo area.
UNI professor who imposed mask mandate in his class relieved of in-person teaching duties for semester
CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa biology professor who this month imposed a mask mandate in his class and threatened lower grade…
A third candidate has emerged in the race for Waterloo mayor, determined to make the election a referendum on what she believes are the mayor's failures over the past six years.
A man said he was robbed at gunpoint when he went to a Waterloo apartment building to meet a woman he found on a dating app.
Three parents spoke at Monday's meeting, calling on the district to expand recess for elementary students.