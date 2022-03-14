Comfort at an inviting price! This 2-3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is sure to impress! Stepping inside, you’ll be attracted to the spacious living area with tons of natural light, a brick fireplace that centers the space, and a connected dining area. The kitchen, with great wooden cabinetry and built in appliances, has lots of cabinet storage space. The upper level has two perfect bedrooms as well as a large tiled bathroom. Entering the finished lower level, you’ll notice the voluminous open space that is exceptional for an additional bedroom or living area. A half bath and laundry room ties the lower level together. The detached garage is an absolute dream! At 864 square feet, it is heated and insulated, boasts tons of cupboards, an electric panel, floor drains, and even built-in speakers! You won’t want to miss this fantastic opportunity in Waterloo! Schedule a tour today!
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $199,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sometimes the zaniest ideas turn into the most incredible experiences.
Waterloo Fire Rescue was dispatched at 7:47 p.m. to East Shaulis Road and arrived on the scene of a “fully” engulfed theme park building, where visitors would stand in line waiting for a ride.
A rural Cedar Falls man accused of allowing hundreds of pigs at his farm to die of neglect is now facing bank fraud charges
A former Waterloo woman accused of leading her cousin to his death in 2018 has been arrested in Virginia on unrelated charges
Authorities allege he used a fraudulent Tennessee driver’s license under a different name to withdraw money
A superseding indictment was unsealed charging a sow marketing employee with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States government
Down, down, down. The Republican Iowa Legislature and governor continue to take us further down the rabbit hole to a state with declining dece…
A fire that claimed the life of a Waterloo woman in February has been determined to be accidental, according to fire officials
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man accused in a 2021 shooting and a home invasion robbery where guns were stolen has opted to plead.
Police say they have arrested and charged six teenagers with murder in a shooting outside an Iowa school that killed a 15-year-old boy and injured two girls.