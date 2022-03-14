 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $199,900

2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $199,900

Comfort at an inviting price! This 2-3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is sure to impress! Stepping inside, you’ll be attracted to the spacious living area with tons of natural light, a brick fireplace that centers the space, and a connected dining area. The kitchen, with great wooden cabinetry and built in appliances, has lots of cabinet storage space. The upper level has two perfect bedrooms as well as a large tiled bathroom. Entering the finished lower level, you’ll notice the voluminous open space that is exceptional for an additional bedroom or living area. A half bath and laundry room ties the lower level together. The detached garage is an absolute dream! At 864 square feet, it is heated and insulated, boasts tons of cupboards, an electric panel, floor drains, and even built-in speakers! You won’t want to miss this fantastic opportunity in Waterloo! Schedule a tour today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UPDATE: Fire won't delay theme park opening

UPDATE: Fire won't delay theme park opening

Waterloo Fire Rescue was dispatched at 7:47 p.m. to East Shaulis Road and arrived on the scene of a “fully” engulfed theme park building, where visitors would stand in line waiting for a ride.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News