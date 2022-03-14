2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $199,900

Comfort at an inviting price! This 2-3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is sure to impress! Stepping inside, you’ll be attracted to the spacious living area with tons of natural light, a brick fireplace that centers the space, and a connected dining area. The kitchen, with great wooden cabinetry and built in appliances, has lots of cabinet storage space. The upper level has two perfect bedrooms as well as a large tiled bathroom. Entering the finished lower level, you’ll notice the voluminous open space that is exceptional for an additional bedroom or living area. A half bath and laundry room ties the lower level together. The detached garage is an absolute dream! At 864 square feet, it is heated and insulated, boasts tons of cupboards, an electric panel, floor drains, and even built-in speakers! You won’t want to miss this fantastic opportunity in Waterloo! Schedule a tour today!