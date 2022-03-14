2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $169,900

Fantastic 2 bedroom Condo!! Stepping inside, the open layout of the living area with a cozy fireplace combined with the dining and kitchen spaces is sure to impress. With updated appliances, great cupboard space and a breakfast bar. Upstairs, you’ll notice a bonus office/ living space. The large master bedroom is next door with its own full bath and spacious closet. The upstairs also offers an additional bedroom as well as a second 3/4 bathroom and laundry room. You will love the attached 2 stall garage and a great front patio. Schedule your showing today!!!!