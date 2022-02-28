2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $159,900

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, February 27th from 1:30-3:00 pm. Completely renovated from top to bottom! Brand new kitchen with high end appliances and cabinets; new windows, exterior doors, vinyl maintenance free siding, bamboo hardwood floors, all modern trim throughout and in 2021 blown cellulose in the attic helps makes this a nice, warm, comfortable home ; new shingles (2020); large capacity washer/dryer (2019); furnace and central air updated (2015). 18x20 garage, large oversized single or small 2 car? Full unfinished basement for storage or make it the way you want it! This extremally detailed Seller did all the work and improvements to enjoy as his personal residence. No shortcuts or substandard materials or craftmanship on this one! If you are looking for a home to be proud of. This has everything you need, call today to see for yourself.