2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $159,900

Riverfront access and outdoor opportunities await on this acreage! With an established food plot, trail access to the river and a wide open yard, you will feel at home with nature. The expansive yard welcomes wildlife and tranquility while you relax in your own oasis. The large 3 stall garage gives plenty of room for your toys, with camper hook-ups, including water! Inside, you will find a large living room, 2 full bedrooms, and an office space. The kitchen is completed with stainless steel appliances. Make this acreage your home today!